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Jake Bloss Injury: Impressing during rehab stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Bloss is showing improved stuff during his rehab assignment as he completes his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old right-hander underwent the surgery last May, and over three rehab appearances between the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate and Single-A Dunedin, Bloss has produced a 12:0 K:BB over 8.2 innings. In his most recent start for Dunedin on May 24, Bloss built up to 50 pitches and was comfortably sitting 95-96 mph with his fastball, a big step up from the 93.4 mph he averaged with the pitch in 2024. He's scheduled to make at least one more rehab start, but he could be an option for the big-league rotation in early June as Toronto deals with injuries to Dylan Cease (hamstring), Max Scherzer (forearm), Shane Bieber (elbow) and other starting pitchers.

Jake Bloss
Toronto Blue Jays
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