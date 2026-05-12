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Jake Bloss Injury: Kicks off rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Bloss (elbow) struck out four over 2.1 scoreless innings Tuesday in his first rehab start with the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

It's the first game action for Bloss since he underwent UCL surgery last May. Acquired from the Astros in the Yusei Kikuchi trade in July 2024, Bloss will continue to be brought along slowly as he ramps things back up. The right-hander could become an option for the Toronto rotation sometime around midseason.

Jake Bloss
Toronto Blue Jays
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