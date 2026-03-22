Jake Bloss Injury: Shelved at Triple-A to begin season
The Blue Jays optioned Bloss to Triple-A Buffalo on March 8.
Buffalo placed Bloss on its 60-day injured list Friday, a transaction that was merely a formality since the right-hander is expected to be out for more than two months to begin the season while he completes his rehab from the UCL surgery he underwent last May. If Bloss has a smooth recovery and is quickly able to regain his pre-surgery command and velocity, he could be a candidate for a late-season call-up to Toronto.
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