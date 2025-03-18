Jake Bloss News: Might get early look in rotation

Bloss could be an option as the Blue Jays' No. 5 starter if Max Scherzer (thumb) isn't ready for the start of the season, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Yariel Rodriguez is the more likely candidate to fill in, but he's struggled this spring, serving up four homers and walking six batters over 9.2 innings with 11 strikeouts. Bloss' numbers aren't any better -- he's got a 6:6 K:BB and has been taken deep three times in eight Grapefruit League innings -- but per Matheson, he has looked sharper in his recent outings. Eric Lauer would be another candidate for a spot start or two early in the season if Scherzer's season debut is delayed. The Jays won't need a fifth starter until March 31.