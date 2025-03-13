Jake Brentz News: Released by TB

The Rays released Brentz on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays took a flier on Brentz in the offseason after he finished 2024 with a 12.62 ERA and 2.67 WHIP over 30.2 total innings between the Royals' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates. He didn't show many signs of improvement in the Grapefruit League, giving up three earned runs in 4.1 frames alongside a 3:7 K:BB. Rather than attempting to get him back on track in the minors, the Rays will simply send the 30-year-old reliever back into the open market.