Jake Burger Injury: Not starting Saturday

Burger (quad) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.

Burger said after leaving Friday's game early with quad discomfort that he expected to play in Saturday's contest. Instead, the Rangers will keep him on the bench to begin the game -- possibly in an effort to ensure the 29-year-old first baseman is at 100 percent coming out of the All-Star break. Ezequiel Duran will start at first base instead and bat ninth Saturday while Burger sits.