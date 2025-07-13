Jake Burger Injury: Scratched Sunday

Burger (quadriceps) was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Burger was penciled in to bat seventh as the designated hitter after not starting Saturday due to left quad discomfort, but he'll instead remain on the bench for the final game before the All-Star break. Alejandro Osuna will instead serve as the DH versus Houston righty Hunter Brown.