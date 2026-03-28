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Jake Burger News: Another home run in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Burger went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

Burger had a big spring training and has carried it over to start the regular season. After homering in Thursday's season-opening 5-3 loss, Burger again went deep Saturday, taking a knuckle curve from Aaron Nola over the fence in the top of the third inning. Burger lated added a single in the eight inning. Through two games, Burger has 5-for-9 at the plate with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
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