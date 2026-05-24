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Jake Burger News: Blasts 10th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Burger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Angels.

Burger was the lone source of offense for the Rangers, crushing a solo homer to center field in the second inning. It marked the first baseman's 10th homer of the campaign and third long ball across his past 10 contests, as the 30-year-old has begun to settle into a groove at the plate. Overall, Burger is hitting .241 with a .731 OPS, 34 RBI, 23 runs and a stolen base across 50 games.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
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