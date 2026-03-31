Jake Burger News: Continues to rake

Burger went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-2 win over Baltimore.

Early on, Burger's powerful bat appears to be back after a regression in 2025, when he had a career-low .419 slugging percentage. The first baseman has hit safely and scored a run in all four games thus far, going 8-for-17 with three extra-base hits (two home runs) and six RBI.