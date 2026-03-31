Jake Burger News: Continues to rake
Burger went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-2 win over Baltimore.
Early on, Burger's powerful bat appears to be back after a regression in 2025, when he had a career-low .419 slugging percentage. The first baseman has hit safely and scored a run in all four games thus far, going 8-for-17 with three extra-base hits (two home runs) and six RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Burger See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players5 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings11 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review13 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Burger See More