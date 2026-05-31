Jake Burger News: Contributes to comeback win
Burger went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Royals.
Burger was involved in the Rangers' three-run, ninth-inning rally that turned a potential loss into a win. His single plated the game-tying run before Ezequiel Duran won it in walk-off fashion. For Burger, the RBI was his team-leading 37th. After an April that saw him hit .170 and dredged up memories of his early-season struggles in 2025 that eventually led to a demotion, Burger has responded in May by slashing .286/.343/.516 with five home runs and 18 RBI over 25 contests.
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