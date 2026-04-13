Jake Burger News: Cooling off

Burger went 1-for-5 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers.

Burger struck out in his first three plate appearances Sunday to extend a hitless run to 18 consecutive at-bats before a seventh-inning single ended the skid. Following a quick start out of the blocks, the cleanup batter has gone 5-for-39 (.128) over the last 10 games and has just one RBI in the last 11.