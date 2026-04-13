Jake Burger headshot

Jake Burger News: Cooling off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 6:19am

Burger went 1-for-5 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers.

Burger struck out in his first three plate appearances Sunday to extend a hitless run to 18 consecutive at-bats before a seventh-inning single ended the skid. Following a quick start out of the blocks, the cleanup batter has gone 5-for-39 (.128) over the last 10 games and has just one RBI in the last 11.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Burger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Burger See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago