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Jake Burger News: Drives in four during win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 11:26pm

Burger went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-0 win over Houston.

Burger opened the scoring in the fifth inning with a two-run homer off Peter Lambert before adding a two-run double in the seventh to help put the game away. The homer was his eighth of the season and his second in the last four games as the slugger continues a productive month at the plate. Across 13 games in May, Burger is batting .260 with 12 RBI. He's now slashing .232/.274/.411 with six doubles, 31 RBI and 18 runs scored across 179 plate appearances.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
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