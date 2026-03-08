Jake Burger News: Goes deep again
Burger 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's spring game against San Francisco.
Burger homered for the third consecutive game, although the first of those three was a contest against Team Brazil and does not officially count. He did homer in a February Cactus League game and officially is 7-for-20 with three home runs and seven RBI through nine spring contests. He's looking for a bounce-back season after falling to 16 home runs in 2025.
