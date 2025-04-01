Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Burger headshot

Jake Burger News: Goes deep in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 5:59am

Burger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 14-3 loss to Cincinnati.

Burger's two-run shot in the ninth inning was little consolation for the Rangers, who were down 6-0 after two innings and 14-0 before they got on the scoreboard. The homer was Burger's first of the season. The first baseman has reached base safely in four of the first five games, scoring four runs and knocking in three.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now