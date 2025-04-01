Jake Burger News: Goes deep in loss

Burger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 14-3 loss to Cincinnati.

Burger's two-run shot in the ninth inning was little consolation for the Rangers, who were down 6-0 after two innings and 14-0 before they got on the scoreboard. The homer was Burger's first of the season. The first baseman has reached base safely in four of the first five games, scoring four runs and knocking in three.