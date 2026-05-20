Jake Burger News: Goes deep in win
Burger went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.
Burger has clubbed three long balls in his past seven games and leads the Rangers in both home runs (nine) and RBI (33). The first baseman is batting .305 with 14 RBIs and a 6:11 BB:K through 16 games in May.
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