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Jake Burger News: Homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Burger went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Burger is continuing his productive season so far with the Rangers as he tallied a team-leading ninth home run and 33rd RBI. The righty is batting .296 with 14 RBIs in May while anchoring first base.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
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