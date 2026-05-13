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Jake Burger News: Homers in four-RBI effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Burger went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 win over Arizona.

Burger matched a season high in RBI on Wednesday, knocking multiple hits for the ninth time this year as well. The 30-year-old first baseman hasn't been all that effective at the plate overall in 2026, but the Rangers are lacking in other viable alternatives at the cold corner to push Burger for action on a consistent basis. Through 159 at-bats, Burger is hitting .226 with seven homers, five doubles and 27 RBI.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
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