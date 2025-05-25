Jake Burger News: Homers in win

Burger went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

Burger opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the second inning and then doubled and scored in the ninth. Since rejoining the Rangers on May 1, the 29-year-old has gone 14-for-48 with eight extra base hits and nine RBI over 13 games. On the year, he's slashing .223/.259/.426 with seven long balls, 21 RBI, 18 runs scored and one stolen base across 158 plate appearances.