Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Burger headshot

Jake Burger News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Burger went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

Burger opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the second inning and then doubled and scored in the ninth. Since rejoining the Rangers on May 1, the 29-year-old has gone 14-for-48 with eight extra base hits and nine RBI over 13 games. On the year, he's slashing .223/.259/.426 with seven long balls, 21 RBI, 18 runs scored and one stolen base across 158 plate appearances.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now