Jake Burger News: Homers in win
Burger went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.
Burger opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the second inning and then doubled and scored in the ninth. Since rejoining the Rangers on May 1, the 29-year-old has gone 14-for-48 with eight extra base hits and nine RBI over 13 games. On the year, he's slashing .223/.259/.426 with seven long balls, 21 RBI, 18 runs scored and one stolen base across 158 plate appearances.
