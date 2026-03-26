Jake Burger News: Hot spring carries over
Burger went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Philadelphia.
Burger, who started at first base and batted cleanup, picked up where he left off in the Cactus League. The righty slugger posted a .327/.413/.592 slash line with four home runs and 14 RBI over 19 games in spring training. His spring production and Opening Day homer suggest a potential comeback for Burger, who endured a trying 2025 season. He dealt with a couple of soft-tissue injuries and eventually underwent offseason surgery to address a condition in his left wrist that bugged him during the season.
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