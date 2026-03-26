Jake Burger headshot

Jake Burger News: Hot spring carries over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 8:13pm

Burger went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Burger, who started at first base and batted cleanup, picked up where he left off in the Cactus League. The righty slugger posted a .327/.413/.592 slash line with four home runs and 14 RBI over 19 games in spring training. His spring production and Opening Day homer suggest a potential comeback for Burger, who endured a trying 2025 season. He dealt with a couple of soft-tissue injuries and eventually underwent offseason surgery to address a condition in his left wrist that bugged him during the season.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Burger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Burger See More
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
MLB
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review
MLB
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
10 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago