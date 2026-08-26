Jake Burger News: Idle for series finale
Burger is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
After making an early exit from Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Angels due to a left wrist contusion, Burger proceeded to start in the Rangers' ensuing three games and went 3-for-10 with two home runs, one double, four walks, one steal and three RBI. The wrist issue evidently isn't affecting his power production, but the Rangers will give Burger a maintenance day nonetheless for the series finale in Chicago. Joc Pederson will spell Burger at first base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Burger See More
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Predictions Model for Monday (Aug. 24)2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Betting Picks for Saturday, August 1511 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Burger See More