Jake Burger headshot

Jake Burger News: Idle for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Burger is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

After making an early exit from Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Angels due to a left wrist contusion, Burger proceeded to start in the Rangers' ensuing three games and went 3-for-10 with two home runs, one double, four walks, one steal and three RBI. The wrist issue evidently isn't affecting his power production, but the Rangers will give Burger a maintenance day nonetheless for the series finale in Chicago. Joc Pederson will spell Burger at first base.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
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