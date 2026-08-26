Jake Burger News: Idle for series finale

Burger is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

After making an early exit from Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Angels due to a left wrist contusion, Burger proceeded to start in the Rangers' ensuing three games and went 3-for-10 with two home runs, one double, four walks, one steal and three RBI. The wrist issue evidently isn't affecting his power production, but the Rangers will give Burger a maintenance day nonetheless for the series finale in Chicago. Joc Pederson will spell Burger at first base.