Jake Burger headshot

Jake Burger News: Idle Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Burger isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Burger will get a day to rest Wednesday after going 3-for-8 with two homers and five RBI through the first two games of the series. Joc Pederson will fill in for him at first base, moving Wyatt Langford into the DH spot while Ezequiel Duran patrols left field.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Burger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Burger See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
13 days ago