Jake Burger News: Idle Wednesday
Burger isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Burger will get a day to rest Wednesday after going 3-for-8 with two homers and five RBI through the first two games of the series. Joc Pederson will fill in for him at first base, moving Wyatt Langford into the DH spot while Ezequiel Duran patrols left field.
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