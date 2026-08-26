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Jake Burger News: Knocks homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Burger went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 11-7 loss to the White Sox.

Burger and the Rangers did their best to dig out of an early hole. His second-inning homer was a response to Chicago's six-run first inning. It was the second consecutive game that he went deep and 23rd home run of the season.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
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