Jake Burger News: Knocks homer in loss
Burger went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 11-7 loss to the White Sox.
Burger and the Rangers did their best to dig out of an early hole. His second-inning homer was a response to Chicago's six-run first inning. It was the second consecutive game that he went deep and 23rd home run of the season.
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