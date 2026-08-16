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Jake Burger News: Lifts 21st homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Burger went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Athletics.

Burger had gone 11 games without a multi-hit effort, batting just .200 with a homer and five RBI in that span. He went deep in the second inning off Jacob Lopez to open the scoring. Burger is now batting .239 with a .725 OPS, 21 homers, 73 RBI, 52 runs scored, 18 doubles and two stolen bases over 119 contests this season as the Rangers' primary first baseman.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
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