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Jake Burger News: Logs rare theft

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Burger went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 2-0 loss to Houston.

Burger, who was one of five Rangers to reach base against Houston pitching, stole his first base of the season and reached third base but was stranded there. He's not usually a threat on the basepaths and has one steal in each of the last four seasons. The streaky Burger remains a lineup regular despite a .224/.263/.385 slash line through 171 plate appearances.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
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