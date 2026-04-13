Jake Burger News: Powers offense with two homers
Burger went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, four total RBI and a walk in an 8-1 win over the Athletics on Monday.
Burger gave the Rangers all the runs they would need with a three-run blast off Luis Severino in the first inning. The powerful first baseman tagged Severino for another homer -- this time a solo shot -- in the eighth. Burger went deep in each of his first two games this season, but he hadn't homered again until Monday. He's at a .246/.279/.492 slash line, four home runs, 11 RBI and six runs through 68 plate appearances on the campaign.
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