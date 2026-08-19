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Jake Burger News: Receiving Wednesday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Burger is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Joc Pederson will receive the start at first base while Burger receives the evening off. Burger had been included in the lineup in each of the previous four games, going 6-for-14 with two home runs, one double, two walks, five RBI and three runs during that stretch.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
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