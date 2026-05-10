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Jake Burger News: Remaining on bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Burger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs

It's the second consecutive game on the bench for Burger, who has a .130/.178/.188 slash line across his past 18 games. Justin Foscue is picking up a second straight start after going 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Saturday's contest.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
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