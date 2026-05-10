Jake Burger News: Remaining on bench Sunday
Burger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs
It's the second consecutive game on the bench for Burger, who has a .130/.178/.188 slash line across his past 18 games. Justin Foscue is picking up a second straight start after going 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Saturday's contest.
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