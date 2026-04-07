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Jake Burger News: Snaps RBI drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 5:59am

Burger went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Burger, who extended a hit streak to four games, belted a two-out double in the sixth inning to drive in the game-winning run. The slugging first baseman and Rangers' cleanup batter had gone five games without an RBI. He's hit safely in nine of 10 games played, going 13-for-41 (.317) with six extra-base hits and seven RBI to start the season.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
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