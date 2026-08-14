Jake Burger headshot

Jake Burger News: Supplies offense in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Burger went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Athletics.

Burger's blast forced Gage Jump's exit from the contest in the sixth inning, but it was also the extent of the Rangers' scoring. The homer ended a 15-game power drought for Burger, who went just 10-for-51 (.196) with two doubles and two RBI in that span. Despite the slump, he's holding onto a near-everyday role at first base. Burger is batting .234 with a .709 OPS, 20 homers, 71 RBI, 50 runs scored, 17 doubles and two stolen bases over 117 contests this season.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Burger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Burger See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
28 days ago