Jake Burger headshot

Jake Burger News: Swats spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 5:44am

Burger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.

Burger is coming off a disappointing season, in which he spent three stints on the injured list for various reasons. He's healthy to start camp and looking to regain the 30-homer stroke he showed off in 2023 and 2024 when playing for the Marlins. The right-handed hitting Burger will be part of the rotation at first base and designated hitter.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Burger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Burger See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
11 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
29 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
34 days ago
Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names: Creative Ideas for the 2026 Season
MLB
Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names: Creative Ideas for the 2026 Season
Author Image
Mark Strotman
36 days ago