Jake Cave headshot

Jake Cave News: Inks deal with Mexican League team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

The Tecolotes de Los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League signed Cave to a contract Friday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Cave spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization and will now give the Mexican League a try. The 33-year-old is a career .236/.292/.400 hitter covering parts of seven big-league seasons.

Jake Cave
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
