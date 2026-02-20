Jake Cave News: Inks deal with Mexican League team
The Tecolotes de Los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League signed Cave to a contract Friday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
Cave spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization and will now give the Mexican League a try. The 33-year-old is a career .236/.292/.400 hitter covering parts of seven big-league seasons.
Jake Cave
Free Agent
