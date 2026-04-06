Jake Cook Injury: Pro debut delayed
Cook is likely sidelined through April with a hamstring injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.
The speedy lefty-hitting outfielder hasn't been assigned to an affiliate yet, as he's presumably waiting back in extended spring training in Florida while he recovers. Cook turns 23 in July, so he could get pushed to High-A Vancouver before season's end.
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