Jake Cook News: Shakes off hamstring injury
Cook (hamstring) has gone 4-for-25 (.160 average) with two doubles, a 5:10 BB:K and three stolen bases in seven games since being assigned to Single-A Dunedin on May 13.
Cook wasn't available for the first month of the minor-league season while he recovered from a hamstring injury, but he was cleared to join Dunedin after completing a five-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The 22-year-old was a two-way player in college and had been announced as a left-handed pitcher when the Blue Jays selected him in the third round of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, but he appears to be focusing exclusively on playing the outfield to begin his professional career.
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