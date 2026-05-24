Jake Cook News: Shakes off hamstring injury

Cook (hamstring) has gone 4-for-25 (.160 average) with two doubles, a 5:10 BB:K and three stolen bases in seven games since being assigned to Single-A Dunedin on May 13.

Cook wasn't available for the first month of the minor-league season while he recovered from a hamstring injury, but he was cleared to join Dunedin after completing a five-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The 22-year-old was a two-way player in college and had been announced as a left-handed pitcher when the Blue Jays selected him in the third round of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, but he appears to be focusing exclusively on playing the outfield to begin his professional career.