Jake Cousins Injury: Latches on with Dodgers

The Dodgers signed Cousins (elbow) to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Cousins is recovering from Tommy John surgery and will be sidelined until after the All-Star break. He should eventually be placed on the 60-day injured list but could contribute in the Dodgers' bullpen in the second half. The 31-year-old posted a 2.37 ERA and 53:20 K:BB over 38 innings with the Yankees in 2024.