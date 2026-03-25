Jake Cousins Injury: Latches on with Dodgers
The Dodgers signed Cousins (elbow) to a one-year contract Tuesday.
Cousins is recovering from Tommy John surgery and will be sidelined until after the All-Star break. He should eventually be placed on the 60-day injured list but could contribute in the Dodgers' bullpen in the second half. The 31-year-old posted a 2.37 ERA and 53:20 K:BB over 38 innings with the Yankees in 2024.
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