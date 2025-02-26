Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Cousins headshot

Jake Cousins Injury: Set to resume throwing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Cousins (forearm) will resume a throwing program Monday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Cousins reported to camp earlier this month with a right forearm strain but got his arm re-imaged recently and the results were "really good," the pitcher said Wednesday, adding that he's "ready to go." The reliever will have been shut down for nearly five weeks and will not be ready for Opening Day, but the hope is he will not have to miss much time.

Jake Cousins
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now