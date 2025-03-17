Jake Cousins Injury: Throwing out to 90 feet

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Cousins (forearm) has extended his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Cousins has yet to pitch in a game this spring while recovering from a right forearm strain, and since he's not yet throwing off a mound, he seems unlikely to make an appearance before the Yankees' Grapefruit League slate comes to a close. As a one-inning reliever, Cousins won't require much ramp-up time once he's deemed ready to face hitters, but he's still ticketed for a stint on the injured list to begin the season.