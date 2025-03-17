Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Cousins headshot

Jake Cousins Injury: Throwing out to 90 feet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Cousins (forearm) has extended his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Cousins has yet to pitch in a game this spring while recovering from a right forearm strain, and since he's not yet throwing off a mound, he seems unlikely to make an appearance before the Yankees' Grapefruit League slate comes to a close. As a one-inning reliever, Cousins won't require much ramp-up time once he's deemed ready to face hitters, but he's still ticketed for a stint on the injured list to begin the season.

Jake Cousins
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now