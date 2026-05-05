Jake Cronenworth headshot

Jake Cronenworth Injury: Diagnosed with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 2:54pm

The Padres placed Cronenworth on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

It has not been revealed when or how Cronenworth suffered a concussion. The veteran infielder has had a rough season thus far with an OPS of just .498 and a .077/.200./.077 slash line over the last seven days as of Tuesday. The Padres recalled Sung-Mun Song in a corresponding move.

Jake Cronenworth
San Diego Padres
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