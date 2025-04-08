Jake Cronenworth Injury: Exit Tuesday was due to cramping

Cronenworth exited Tuesday's loss to the Athletics due to cramping in his ribs, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

It initially appeared that Cronenworth could be dealing with a leg injury, but Padres manager Mike Shildt revealed after the loss that the infielder was forced to exit in the third inning due to cramping in his ribs. The injury is related to a hit-by-pitch Cronenworth took to his ribs Sunday, and Shildt said that the team is "not overly concerned" about the issue, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. However, Cassavell suggests that Cronenworth could be held out of San Diego's series finale versus the A's on Wednesday ahead of the team's off-day Thursday.