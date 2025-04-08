Jake Cronenworth Injury: Exits with injury

Cronenworth was removed from Tuesday's game against the Athletics due to an apparent leg injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cronenworth didn't even attempt to run to first base on his third-inning groundout, instead doubling over in pain while grabbing at his leg. He was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power, but the Padres will presumably take a closer look at him to see if he suffered any severe damage.