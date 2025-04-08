Jake Cronenworth Injury: Leaves early with rip cramping
Padres manager Mike Shildt said that Cronenworth exited in the third inning of Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Athletics due to cramping in his ribs, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Cronenworth initially appeared to be tending to a leg injury at the time he left the game, but Shildt clarified the nature of the second baseman's injury after the contest. The injury is related to a hit-by-pitch Cronenworth took to his ribs Sunday, and Shildt said that the team is "not overly concerned" about the issue, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. However, Cassavell suggests that Cronenworth could be held out of San Diego's series finale versus the Athletics on Wednesday ahead of the team's off day Thursday.
