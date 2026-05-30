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Jake Cronenworth Injury: Still no timetable for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Cronenworth (concussion) has been running, playing catch and taking light swings in the batting cage, but he remains without a definitive timetable for a return, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union Tribune reports.

Cronenworth has been sidelined since landing on the 7-day concussion IL on May 5. It appears the utility man has been feeling well enough to take part in baseball activities, but manager Craig Stammen said Friday that Cronenworth's return to action is "going to be a pretty slow process." Cronenworth will likely need to get in some minor-league rehab games before he's activated, but at this point when that may happen is quite hazy.

Jake Cronenworth
San Diego Padres
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