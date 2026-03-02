Jake Cronenworth headshot

Jake Cronenworth News: Batting leadoff Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Cronenworth will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Monday's Cactus League game against the Athletics.

With the Padres set to move their primary leadoff hitter from 2025, Fernando Tatis, into the middle of the order during the upcoming season, first-year manager Craig Stammen is looking to settle on a new table setter before Opening Day. Xander Bogaerts has thus far been the Padres' most frequent leadoff man through the first 10 Cactus League games, but with Bogaerts away until at least March 12 while he plays in the World Baseball Classic, other players will get looks atop the San Diego lineup. Cronenworth will get his first look in the leadoff role Monday, though he's still expected to represent more of a fallback option to Bogaerts at that spot once the season gets underway. When the Padres have all their key position players available, Cronenworth is likely to slot somewhere in the bottom half of the lineup.

Jake Cronenworth
San Diego Padres
