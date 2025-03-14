Jake Cronenworth News: Not expected to play first base

Padres manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday that Cronenworth playing first base this season is not currently "on the radar," Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Cronenworth split time pretty evenly between first and second base last year, logging 80 starts at first and 66 at the keystone. However, the Padres are planning to deploy Luis Arraez on a near-everyday basis at first base in 2025 while allowing Cronenworth to settle in at second. That won't affect Cronenworth's eligibility in most fantasy formats this year, but if things go as planned, it's reasonable for those in dynasty and keeper leagues to anticipate him losing first-base eligibility in 2026. Despite the narrowing of where he'll play in the field, Cronenworth is expected to continue to be an everyday player for the Padres this season after slashing .241/.324/.390 with 17 homers, 83 RBI, 72 runs and five stolen bases over 653 plate appearances last year.