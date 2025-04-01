Jake Cronenworth News: Receives first day off
Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
After starting the first five games of the season and going 3-for-15 with a double, a homer and a 4:6 BB:K, Cronenworth will take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Jose Iglesias will man the keystone and bat seventh against Cleveland lefty Logan Allen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now