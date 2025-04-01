Fantasy Baseball
Jake Cronenworth headshot

Jake Cronenworth News: Receives first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

After starting the first five games of the season and going 3-for-15 with a double, a homer and a 4:6 BB:K, Cronenworth will take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Jose Iglesias will man the keystone and bat seventh against Cleveland lefty Logan Allen.

