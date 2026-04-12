Jake Cronenworth News: Receiving first off day of 2026
Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Though the left-handed-hitting Cronenworth typically plays against most lefties, he'll take a seat for the first time this season Sunday while Colorado sends southpaw Kyle Freeland to the bump. Fernando Tatis will make a second straight start at second base in place of Cronenworth, who occupied shortstop in Saturday's 9-5 while Xander Bogaerts received a breather.
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