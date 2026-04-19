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Jake Cronenworth News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Cronenworth was able to play the entirety of Saturday's 4-1 win after taking a Yusei Kikuchi fastball to the chin in the fifth inning, and though he reported no issues following the game, the Padres will elect to hold him out of the starting nine for the series finale in Anaheim. Fernando Tatis will receive his third start of the season at second base while Cronenworth rests up Sunday.

Jake Cronenworth
San Diego Padres
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