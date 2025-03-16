Jake Diekman News: Moved to minor-league camp

Atlanta assigned Diekman to minor-league camp Sunday.

Diekman signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta in February after appearing in 43 regular-season games for the Mets in 2024 with a 5.63 ERA and 1.47 WHIP. He opened spring training with five scoreless outings but gave up four earned runs over his last two appearances. The 38-year-old southpaw will likely be dispatched to Triple-A Gwinnett but should see some major-league action at some point in 2025.