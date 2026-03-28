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Jake Eder News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 3:35pm

The Nationals designated Eder for assignment Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Eder will forfeit his place on Washington's 40-man roster in order to make room for Curtis Mead, who was acquired in a trade with the White Sox on Saturday. Eder posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 18.1 innings with the Angels last season but found less success in Triple-A, where he ended the year with a 6.59 ERA across 68.1 frames (15 starts).

Jake Eder
Washington Nationals
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