Jake Eder News: Recalled by LAD
The Dodgers recalled Eder from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.
The move corresponds with the Dodgers placing closer Edwin Diaz (elbow) on the 15-day injured list. Eder was acquired by Los Angeles from Washington on April 1, and across three outings in Triple-A, he has allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three across 5.2 innings. He figures to serve in a low-leverage role out of the Dodgers' bullpen.
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